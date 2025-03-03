Gun seized, arrests made in downtown Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Police made arrests and seized what appeared to be a handgun during an incident on Bernard Avenue in downtown Kelowna on Saturday night.

Kelowna RCMP made a dramatic arrest on Bernard Avenue over the weekend.

Christopher Bocskei was having dinner at Earls on Saturday night when he witnessed what he says was a police "takedown".

He saw police take a group of young people, including what appeared to be teenage girls into custody.

He says during the investigation, officers seized what appeared to be a handgun.

Bocskei said it was about 7:30 p.m. when he saw six girls near the corner of Bernard Ave. and Water Street. He saw four of them cross the road, stopping traffic. Then two other girls, one who he says had a gun, crossed behind the other four, entering the ground floor of the building.

He didn’t see what happened next but later saw police taking some of the young women into custody. One of the photos he shared showed a gun sitting on the hood of an RCMP cruiser.

Castanet has contacted the Kelowna RCMP to request more details on the incident.

