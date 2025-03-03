Cooler than normal across the Okanagan in February

Photo: Tom Hagell February 2025 was cooler than normal in the Okanagan.

Preliminary statistics are in and February was cooler than normal across the Okanagan.

“We did have that Arctic ridge of high pressure that stuck around, basically, all of B.C. for at least half of the month, which did keep temperatures low,” explained Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson.

While it was colder than normal, Kelowna and Penticton saw more precipitation than a typical February, while Vernon saw less.

In Kelowna, the average daytime high last month was 0.3 C, the average low of -8.2 C and the mean temperature for the month was -4.0 C. That’s considerably below the normal mean temperature of -2.6 C.

The weather station at Kelowna International Airport recorded 21.2 millimetres of precipitation for the month. The February norm is 19.0 mm.

Penticton recorded an average daytime high of -1.6 C last month, an average low of -6.0 C and a mean temperature of -2.2 C, compared to the normal mean temperature of -1.3 C. The city’s precipitation total came in at 22.2 mm, compared to the normal of 19.33 mm.

Vernon saw below-normal temperatures and precipitation last month. The mean temperature came in at -3.5 C, compared to the typical -1.3 C. Snowfall and rainfall combined for 18.4 mm, while the normal for February is 25 mm.

Dickinson notes that while it was cool last month, March has started with above-average temperatures and those are forecast to continue through most of this week.