Mainly dry, warmer than normal start to March in the Okanagan

Cindy White

Meteorological *spring has arrived in full force in the Okanagan.

Warm, mainly sunny weather is in the forecast for most of the week.

“Monday, it looks like we are going to be, generally, under a ridge of high pressure. So, we can expect a mix of sun and cloud or mainly cloudy skies but dry conditions. We’re not looking at any chance of showers for Monday,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Gary Dickinson.

A brief low-pressure system is expected to swing through on Tuesday night, but it likely won’t last long. There is a 70 per cent chance of showers on Tuesday night.

“After that front moves through Tuesday night, we have a ridge of high-pressure building for the remainder of the week,” notes Dickinson.

Daytime highs are forecast to be just below 10 C for most of the week, with overnight lows hovering around or slightly below 0 C.

The normals for this time of year are highs of 6 C and lows of -3 C.

*In Canada, meteorological spring begins on March 1, while the spring equinox will arrive on March 20, 2025.