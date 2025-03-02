Abandoned home in Kelowna's Rutland area burns Sunday afternoon

Photo: Cindy White An abandoned home burns on Dougall Road South Sunday afternoon.

A building is burning in Kelowna's Rutland area Sunday afternoon.

The fire on Dougall Road South near Gray Road began at about 12:30 p.m. Responding fire crews said smoke and flames were visible from the house upon their arrival.

Fire crews and the RCMP are now on scene, as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

As of 12:45 p.m., heavy smoke continues to pour out of the roof of the building.

The home appears to be abandoned, with boarded up windows and graffiti covering the exterior.