Central Okanagan sees early start to golf season

Madison Reeve

Golf season has officially kicked off in Kelowna, and golfers are already swinging into action at The Golf Centre on Benvoulin Road!

The driving range opened its doors last Saturday, and with sunny skies and temperatures hitting a perfect 12°C, the place was buzzing with golfers eager to dust off their clubs and jumpstart the season.

"Since last Sunday, we’ve been busy every day... we even ran out of balls yesterday because there are still areas we can’t pick yet. This is probably the busiest day yet—six people are waiting right now at 2 p.m. to hit balls," said employee Bill Taylor.

Taylor also noted that golf season has arrived earlier than usual in the Okanagan.

“It’s very early for golf in general in the valley. Usually, it’s mid to late March, but we’ll take it,” he said.

Golfer Wendy, enjoying the warmth of the spring sun, shared her excitement.

“I’m very tired of wearing long pants. I can’t wait to get back into shorts,” she said.

In addition to The Golf Centre, Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna and Kelowna Driving Range are also open for the season.

The Golf Centre is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.