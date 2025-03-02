Man who sued over arrest found guilty of injuring police dog, stealing e-bike

Photo: Contributed

A man was convicted Friday of injuring a police dog and resisting arrest, after a judge ruled he intentionally rode a stolen e-bike into the police dog.

Following a trial that took place way back in December 2023, Fernando Verde appeared in Kelowna court Friday to hear that Judge David Ruse had convicted him of willfully injuring a law enforcement animal, willfully resisting arrest and theft of the e-bike.

The incident stems from an incident back on Aug. 1, 2020, when Verde took an e-bike that was outside the Petro-Canada at Leathead and Highway 33 at about 10 p.m. The owner of the bike told police that he had gone inside the gas station to purchase a Slurpee, when a man jumped on the bike and took off.

The bike's owner located a nearby police officer and gave a description of the thief, and the officer soon located Verde riding the bike on Enterprise Way. While radioing for help, the officer attempted to pull Verde over for upwards of 10 minutes, but Verde continued riding.

Eventually, Verde rode onto the Rail Trail, accessing it from Leckie Place. While another officer who had joined the pursuit maneuvered his vehicle onto the Rail Trail, Const. Reginald Sahay and Police Service Dog Ice had gotten into position up ahead on the Rail Trail.

As Verde sped towards Const. Sahay and Ice, Sahay and two other officers testified that Verde swerved the bike into Ice while travelling at a high rate of speed, sending the dog flying backwards. But Verde testified that he never meant to strike the dog and had actually attempted to stop the bike, but the brakes hadn't worked. He also said he tried to swerve to avoid the dog, but he was unsuccessful.

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo RCMP Police Service Dog

Following the collision, Const. Sahay said he pushed Verde off the bike and a struggle between the two men ensued on the ground. Const. Sahay said he punched Verde twice in the head to try and get him in handcuffs, before Ice returned and bit Verde on the thigh, causing Verde to comply.

Once Verde was in cuffs, the officers noticed blood “spurting” from Verde's leg, Justice Ruse said, and an officer recognized it as a “femoral bleed.” An officer applied a tourniquet and Verde was taken to Kelowna General Hospital where he underwent surgery and remained in the hospital for several days.

Prior to that, Cpl. Sahay had noticed Ice had a “significant amount of blood” on his chest, so the officer took him to seek emergency veterinary care. It appears that the blood may have been Verde's though, as Justice Ruse noted that Ice only suffered a soft tissue injury in his shoulder and bicep/tricep area.

Following his arrest, Justice Ruse noted that Verde “spontaneously declared” “I love dogs!”

Ultimately, Justice Ruse said he accepted the testimony from the three officers who testified at trial, but he didn't find Verde to be a credible witness and largely rejected his evidence. Because of this, he ruled that Verde intentionally swerved into Ice and intended to injure the dog, leading to the conviction.

Verde also claimed he had believed the e-bike he had taken was his friend's bike that had recently been stolen, and he was planning to return the bike to his friend. He claimed he had not intended to steal the bike. But in his decision, Justice Ruse rejected Verde's explanation, noting the description he gave of his friend's stolen bike didn't match the one that Verde had taken from the gas station.

Sentencing still months off

Verde remains out of custody while several presentence reports are prepared, which could take up to four months. He's due back in court in June to update the court on the progress of the reports, meaning sentencing could come nearly five years after the incident occurred.

It appears the lengthy amount of time between the trial and last week's guilty verdict was largely due to a Charter challenge that Verde's defence lawyer Michael Patterson had brought forth in the case, arguing that police had used excessive force in the arrest. But last September, Justice Ruse dismissed the Charter challenge.

Verde also filed a civil lawsuit against Cpl. Sahay and the RCMP for this treatment during the arrest. It appears there have been no recent developments in the civil case.

In October 2021, B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, ruled there were no reasonable grounds to believe any of the officers involved in Verde's arrest had committed an an offence.