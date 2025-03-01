Okanagan Women's Showoff event coming to Kelowna next weekend

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Women's Expo is returning next weekend to celebrate International Women's Day.

The Okanagan Women's Showoff event will take place from March 7-9 at 2041 Harvey Avenue, with exhibits, speakers and workshops.

More than 100 exhibitors will be on site showcasing a wide range of businesses, services and products from women in the community.

There'll be twelve educational sessions throughout the weekend with a number of “influential female leaders” along with three luncheons to “celebrate the power of women in business and community," featuring Ashleigh Di Lello, Manjit Minhas, and Amanda Lindhout.

Friday night will be for “ladies only,” where women can “network, shop and unwind.”

The weekend will also see 25 “women of impact” be honoured for making contributions to their communities and industries.

Tickets and more information can be found