Co-op Community Spaces improvement program deadline is Monday

Photo: Contributed The Willband Creek Park Viewing Platform in Abbotsford.

The deadline to make your community more beautiful is quickly approaching.

The Co-op Community Spaces program, which aims to beautify and improve community spaces that facilitate recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture, will be accepting applications until Monday (March 3). The program commits $1 million throughout Western Canada each year.

Eligible projects can receive capital funding ranging from $25,000 to $150,000. One previous winner in the environmental conservation category was Willband Creek Park Viewing Platform in Abbotsford.

The program invites applications from registered charities, non-profit organizations and community service co-operatives. Eligible projects must be accessible to the public, align with one of the specified funding categories and be completed within two years.

The application window is open until March 3 at 3 p.m., and any questions about the application process can be answered by emailing [email protected]. You can also view a sample application here.