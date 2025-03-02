City of Kelowna offering limited numbers of free home energy evaluations

Photo: Pexels

The City of Kelowna is offering free home energy evaluations for a limited time.

EnerGuide evaluations are available for homeowners who must register for the free Home Energy Navigator support program, be heated by a fossil fuel, and be considering installing a fully electric or dual-fuel heat pump system in their home.

Those who receive the offer will get a pre-retrofit EnerGuide home evaluation, heat pump sizing, duct flow measurement, electrical panel assessment and a post-retrofit evaluation.

Homeowners must complete their upgrades and receive their post-retrofit EnerGuide home evaluation within 12 months of joining the subsidy offer.

To learn more about the offer, visit www.homeenergynav.ca/kelowna or email [email protected].