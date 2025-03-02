Kelowna's Ecora Engineering & Environmental promotes from within for CEO

Photo: LinkedIn

There is a new leader at Kelowna’s Ecora Engineering & Environmental.

The engineering and natural resource consulting firm announced earlier this month that Kimberly Corea is its new chief executive officer, effective Friday, Feb. 14.

Corea joined Ecora in March 2023 as its director of finance and only a few months later became its chief financial officer.

“My vision is clear: We will concentrate on our core services, rebuild trust with our employees, customers, vendors and the communities we serve, and make strategic decisions that drive ‘sustainable’ growth,” Corea said in a press release.

“I am committed to restoring and strengthening our credibility because trust is the foundation of our future success. I look forward to partnering with our exceptional team and valued stakeholders as we move forward with integrity and a strong commitment to excellence.”

Corea takes over for Kelly Sherman, who resigned after nearly 15 years as the company’s CEO.