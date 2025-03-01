Kelowna Youth Soccer Association enjoys first winter in leased warehouse

Photo: Contributed

Large areas for recreation in Central Okanagan are at a premium, but Kelowna Youth Soccer Association got its hands on a space and can now offer the beautiful game year round.

The non-profit soccer club leased more than 10,000 square feet of space at 130-2094 Pier Mac Way, across Highway 97 from Kelowna International Airport, and its members have been playing and practising all winter as a result.

“As we continued to grow our club, the demand for year-round training became louder and louder,” KYSA chairman Jon McClenaghan said. “Unfortunately, Kelowna does not have many sports facilities to accommodate the increasing demand. While we managed to develop winter programs over the last three years, the lack of space became a challenge, so we adapted and leased our own facility.

“The ‘Lions Den’ was born out of the hard work and dedication of our membership, and it has been truly rewarding to see our players thrive in a space they can call home.”

The club installed turf in the unused warehouse and will be putting in a weight room and training area on the upper level for athletes to do dryland training. A warmup area was also created.

The parents love the new location as well. It also means more convenient practice and game times since the club no longer has to rely on the indoor fields at MNP Place.

“With the opening of the new winter training facility, KYSA has taken development to the next level, giving players a year-round space to refine their skills,” parent Carolina Restrepo said. “The club’s commitment to technical excellence, inclusivity and creating a positive sports experience is something I’m truly grateful for.

“I highly recommend KYSA to any parent looking for a club that values both skill development and community.”

More information about KYSA and its programs can be found on its website here.