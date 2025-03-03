KF Centre for Excellence hosting event to celebrate women in aviation

Photo: Contributed

KF Centre for Excellence will honour women in aviation at a special event next week.

The Women in Aviation Fireside Chat & Networking Event will be held on Tuesday, March 4, at the museum, bringing together “female aviation powerhouses for an inspiring conversation about breaking stereotypes, overcoming challenges and shaping the future of aviation,” according to a press release.

The event is part of Women in Aviation Week, which is March 3-9. International Women’s Day is Saturday, March 8.

“This event isn’t just about celebrating women’s achievements—it’s about creating opportunities, sparking inspiration and showing that aviation is a place for everyone,” KF Aerospace president and CEO Tracy Medve said. “By bringing these incredible voices together, we hope to inspire the next generation to see a future for themselves in this exciting industry.”

The evening begins at 5:30 p.m. with an informal reception and opportunity for networking, followed by a fireside chat featuring seven women in different aviation positions. Attendees can also participate in a question-and-answer session, and learn about mentorships and how to get involved in the industry.

The event is ideal for a student exploring career paths, a professional looking to expand their network or anyone who is passionate about the aviation industry.

Tickets for the Women in Aviation Fireside Chat & Networking Event can be found here.