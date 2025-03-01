Velocity Truck Centres will open state-of-the-art Kelowna location Monday

Photo: Contributed

A new truck dealership will open in Kelowna on Monday morning.

Velocity Truck Centres Canada will begin welcoming customers to its 41,000 square-foot facility at 6320 Lapointe Dr., near Kelowna International Airport. It is the 16th dealership in B.C. and Alberta for the company, which is a division of the international Velocity Vehicle Group.

The new dealership will offer truck sales, service and support. It will feature 19 service bays, including a hydrogen and compressed natural gas-efficient repair bay, and a wash bay designed to accommodate a wide range of vehicles with minimal height restrictions.

“This grand opening is more than just a new facility—it’s a testament to our dedication to innovation, sustainability and the success of our customers in all they do,” Velocity Truck Centres Canada president Tant Boothman said in a press release. “We are excited to welcome our customers, partners and community members to experience our industry-leading services and advanced capabilities.”

The new facility, which the company said aligns with the City of Kelowna’s vision for innovation and sustainability, also boasts a customer lounge and staging area, and an expanded parts warehouse.

Velocity Truck Centres Canada plans to hold a grand opening event its Kelowna location in June.