UBC Okanagan pushing ahead with international student recruitment

Photo: UBC Okanagan

Amid a budget crunch, UBC Okanagan says it is lobbying the government to ensure there are no more policy changes that kneecap the school’s ability to attract international students.

UBCO president Benoit-Antoine Bacon told the school’s Senate Thursday the school is facing real “challenges” that “require careful planning.”

“There is no question that the flow of revenue is not the same as it was,” said Bacon, while noting “we are doing comparatively better than most.”

He pointed to universities in Ontario and Quebec that are posting budgets particularly deep in the red.

The extent of UBC Okanagan’s own budget shortfall is still under wraps. The 2025/26 budget was presented Thursday behind closed doors to the university senate membership, some of which raised concerns about transparency and the fact that they were not granted access to the document in advance.

“We need the senate to be looking at it and not the wider world,” responded Lesley Cormack, UBCO principal and deputy vice-chancellor. “We want to make sure that we have a chance to think about it collectively together rather than just have it on the front page of Castanet.”

Universities across the country are being squeezed by a collapse of international student enrolment as global trends change. Students are increasingly avoiding the “big 4” (U.S., Australia, U.K. and Canada) in favour of countries with more friendly immigration policies. The “brand” of Canada as a destination for international students has also been eroded, the senate was told.

“Rapidly changing immigration policies, unresolved and ongoing geopolitical tensions with key sending countries, particularly India, and even political rhetoric that seems to claim that international students are in part to blame for the housing crisis in Canada, have not gone unnoticed in regions with prospective international students,” said a report discussed by the Senate Thursday.

“More and more students are refusing to even entertain the notion of studying in Canada.”

Bacon told the senate UBC is reviewing its admissions and recruitment strategies.

“We are doubling down on relationship-based recruitment strategies, including launching the UBC South Asian hub strategic initiative,” he said.

“We are advocating with the provincial and federal government to make sure further policy changes are not further impeding our ability to attract the best students.”

Rather than waiting for international students to apply, the school will take a more active approach in recruiting them, the senate heard.

UBC is also working to ensure any international students who do arrive are shared in an equitable way between the campuses in Kelowna and Vancouver.