Hundreds of kids spent Friday building spaghetti bridges at Okanagan College

Grade-school students from across the Okanagan spent Friday designing and building bridges at Okanagan College. Their only materials were raw spaghetti and glue.

The annual competition has been running for several decades at the college, bringing young people from across the region to put the physics they've learned in the classroom to use.

This year, the spaghetti bridge competition was held in conjunction with the Skills Regionals 2025 event, which also included events in carpentry, welding, culinary, engineering and architecture.

“There's events going on around the province but Okanagan College acts as the regional hub in the Interior for students to come, work with their hands, get the skills, build skills and then advance on to the provincials and the nationals,” said Kevin Parnell, Okanagan College's associate director of college relations.

After they were given two hours to design and build their spaghetti bridges, the teams of students tested their work by loading the bridge with a one-kilogram weight. The bridges were considered a success if they could hold the weight for one minute.

“You really have to think about all the forces acting on it and where the weight is going to be distributed and kind of go from there. And see what forces need to be parallel or perpendicular. So a lot of physics and math,” Southern Okanagan Secondary School Grade 12 student Riya Chahal said while building her bridge.

Grade 9 student Calvin Porter said he was focusing on using triangles in his design, as they distribute the weight the best.

Parnell said the competitions allow young people to build their skills in a variety of disciplines, while introducing them to the college environment.

“This is the type of event that would introduce them to our programming and some of the work that you end up doing in the programming because one of the things that we do here at Okanagan College is about hands-on learning,” Parnell said.

“So these kids are here using their hands, they're building things, they're building skills, and that's all going to lead to eventual success in a career.”