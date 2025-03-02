World-renowned fiddler Daniel Lapp performs with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra

Photo: OSO

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is inviting you to get away from the distractions of the world and step into an uplifting musical experience.

Renowned multi-instrumentalist Daniel Lapp will be performing at the Kelowna Community Theatre March 7 and in Penticton on March 8 as part of the OSO's Celebration Series.

Lapp is considered a Canadian treasure in the world of fiddle music, blending tradition with innovation.

Guest conductor Jeff Faragher, a professional cellist and music and artistic director of the Symphony of the Kootenays, will be on the podium for this production.

“I am thrilled to be guest conducting your OSO for an unforgettable concert of Canadian folk and Celtic music,” Faragher says.

“We’re so blessed to have this amazing professional orchestra in the Okanagan. With the incredible Daniel Lapp, we’re blending the heart-pounding energy of fiddle tunes with the lush power of a full orchestra. From toe-tapping jigs to soulful ballads, this concert will be a high-spirited celebration of Canada’s musical roots. Join us for an evening that will have you clapping, dancing, and feeling the magic of these timeless melodies.”

Lapp will also be holding a Fiddling music workshop on Saturday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m. at the Rotary Centre for the Arts.

For more information or to register click here.