Kelowna woman, 90, dies in crash, two other family members in hospital

Photo: GoFundMe Louisa Saebels (bottom right) Kayla Stromsten (top right)

A 90-year-old Kelowna woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash Thursday night at the intersection of Highway 97 and 33.

Louisa Saebels, a longtime Kelowna resident, tragically passed away in the collision.

“She lived here for the last 25 years. Lots of people in the Legion know her,” said Saebels’ granddaughter, Kayla Stromsten.

According to Stromsten, her grandmother, mother, and seven-year-old daughter were in the car when it was struck by a BMW around 6:15 p.m. Thursday.

Stromsten, who was at a chiropractor appointment at the time, arrived at the scene shortly after.

“I met them at the scene. They were headed to Girl Guides,” she said.

Stromsten’s mother and daughter are both currently in hospital.

“My mom is being watched for a bleed right now, and my daughter has been admitted to the pediatric floor for pain. It’s horrific,” Stromsten said.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up by a family friend to help cover medical and other costs.

B.C.'s police watchdog is now investigating the incident, which occurred during a police incident.