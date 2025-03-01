Court fight over UBCO construction damage shouldn't harm school's local reputation: principal

Photo: Cindy White UBCO downtown Kelowna construction site with Hadgraft Wilson Place in background.

UBC Properties Trust’s denial of legal responsibility for the damage caused by its downtown Kelowna construction project won’t impact the university's relationship with the broader community, says the school’s head.

Last week, the university-controlled developer responded to a proposed class action lawsuit over the downtown debacle with a court filing that denied all claims for financial relief to those asking for compensation and its responsibility for much of the damage.

Stephen O'Leary, UBC Okanagan professor, asked university administrators at Thursday's senate meeting about the court fight’s impact on the school’s reputation.

“Because this is before the courts there is nothing to be said about the question about liability,” responded Lesley Cormack, UBC Okanagan principal and deputy vice-chancellor. “We will let this work its way through [the courts].”

Cormack said they are “hopeful” that collaboration with the City of Kelowna and Pathways — the owner of the now-condemned Hadgraft Wilson Place — will result in “some solutions.”

“We hope in the next little while we will have something to say,” Cormack said.

“It is certainly unfortunate, but I think what has happened in the last week hasn’t changed the longterm confidence, I think, the community has in UBCO.”

“We are working as hard as we can under the surface to make sure that we keep that trust,” she continued.

Hadgraft Wilson Place housed 84 people in the 64-unit building, many of them disabled, before it was ordered evacuated at the end of March 2024.

Excavation related to the 43-storey tower project at 550 Doyle Avenue also caused structural damage to the adjacent Kelowna Legion and a co-working building.

While university officials have been apologetic about the incident publicly, the lawyers with UBC Properties Trust appear ready to fight it out in court.

"The UBC defendants admit that some damage was experienced by Hadgraft Wilson Place, the CoLab Building, and the Legion Building, but denies the nature and extent of damages alleged, and further denies that all such damage was caused by the excavation and construction activities on the lands, and put the plaintiffs and putative class members to the strict proof thereof," the response filed Feb. 18 reads, in part.

The response stated that UBC Properties Trust took steps to assist displaced residents from Hadgraft Wilson Place find alternate accommodations, including retaining a rental agent and offering the provision of emergency funding in the amount of $12,000 per person.

"The UBC defendants deny that the plaintiffs and/or putative class members have suffered loss, expense or damage, as alleged or at all, and put them to the strict proof thereof," reads the counter claim.