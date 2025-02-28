UBC Okanagan hosts annual gala evening of art and entertainment

Photo: UBCO

One of the biggest events on the University of British Columbia Okanagan campus is coming up this March.

Art lovers take note, UBCO’s annual Art on the Line fundraiser is set to go March 15, at 6 p.m. in the engineering, management and education building.

Art on the Line is organized by creative and critical studies students and faculty as a fundraiser for fine arts and media studies students.

“The night consists of a fantastic display of artwork, where guests are invited to choose from approximately 160 pieces of art that speak to them,” says visual arts instructor David Doody.

“Guests are also welcome to beverages and food during the night as they browse the exhibition and chat with artists. The artwork is then chosen by guests in the lottery portion of the event as the night progresses—an exciting way to claim art.”

Doody says every guest will get to go home with a piece of art, donated by fine arts and media studies students, visual arts faculty and staff as well as local artists. Each guest selects a piece of donated work they would like to take home. The catch is, no one knows until their ticket is pulled which piece they will have the opportunity of actually claiming as theirs.

“We are so excited to host this event again. Each year, the students work so hard on it. To see everything come together for this fun night with art lovers in the community is such a great experience for me as an instructor and artist,” says Doody.



Proceeds from the event help support UBCO visual arts student exhibitions, including the fourth-year show, the visiting artist program, opportunities for travel grants and exhibitions, as well as the KGH Foundation.



“We are thrilled with the number of artworks donated by our students, faculty, staff and alumni,” adds Doody. “There are some great pieces of art for people to take home.”

Tickets are $200 for two people and the price of a ticket guarantees one piece of art. People who would like to attend and view the exhibition but not take anything home can purchase a ticket at the door for $10.

For more information click here.