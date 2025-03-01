Central Okanagan top cop job being split among three cities

Photo: Colin Dacre Months after Kara Triance stepped down from her role as the RCMP superintendent, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country have carried on without a permanent leader in place.

The Central Okanagan won’t have a top cop anymore.

Soon it will have three.

Months after Kara Triance stepped down from her role as the RCMP superintendent, Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP officers have carried on without a permanent leader in place. That’s because the organization is well down the road of what’s being called a regional realignment.

Darren Caul, the City of Kelowna’s Community Safety Director, explained Friday that the realignment will result in dedicated detachment commanders for Peachland and West Kelowna; Lake Country; and Kelowna.

Ultimately, that's three top cops responsible to the Central Okanagan’s four municipalites.

“We've been working for a considerable time with the RCMP and our regional partners to review that model of policing, because the scope of responsibility and the size of this region is so significant,” Caul said, adding that Kelowna became the largest RCMP centre in Canada following Surrey’s shift from the RCMP to Surrey Police Services.

"It’s very, very significant.”

To address that issue, Caul said area municipalities have been working “in lock in step with the Public Safety and Solicitor General's office” to get the realignment sorted out and that process is nearing completion.

Then the process of hiring dedicated detachment commanders for each Central Okanagan city will get underway. Those commanders will report to the Southeast District Commander.

“It enables each city to have a stronger voice and connection with their local detachment commander, and it sets up the RCMP, in each of the cities, for a stronger role in selecting their police chief and to setting their priorities, goals and objectives."

Caul said he couldn’t say whether the change would affect the number of police available in each region, though he didn’t anticipate much change in that regard.

“Where we will see more changes is on the municipal employee side, because currently, the majority of administration that occurs to support the RCMP occurs through City of Kelowna staff based in Kelowna,” he said.

Caul said there are more than 100 municipal employees in the Richter Street policing building responsible for tasks like answering non-911 phone calls, handling front counters, filing disclosures, working up criminal analytics and much, much more.

“There's an incredible amount of work that occurs behind the scenes in policing, and often the unsung heroes behind policing are highly qualified civilian staff that are in detachments across the country,” he said.

Those services will now be “provided in a more equitable and shared fashion across the region.”

That said, not everything will be divided up.

“There are certain services, certain units, that it makes the most amount of common and economic sense for us to regionally deliver and regionally share in the costs of those particular services,” he said, pointing to the RCMP K9 division as one of those regional services.

Whether there will be a tax impact to the municipalities was not something that Caul could speak to, though he said Kelowna staff are looking forward to the change.

“This is something that we, the city of Kelowna, have been working with our regional partners and the RCMP on for considerable time,” Caul said. “I'm excited by this change, as I think that it will result in a stronger connection and more responsive police services to the to localized priorities, goals and objectives.”

Once all the details are sorted, the Kelowna Officer in Charge position is ongoing, with the RCMP internally advertising the role and the city providing a profile of the ideal candidate.

The impact on officer numbers and municipal tax burdens remains uncertain, but the shift aims to improve local policing and accountability.