Woman dies in Kelowna crash, police watchdog called in

Photo: Mariano Rubharajan A fatal crash on Highway 97 is being investigated by IIOBC.

A crash that shut down Highway 97 for hours Thursday night was fatal, and now B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC said in a media release that it was around 6:15 p.m. Feb. 27, when members of the Uniform Gang Enforcement Team, in an unmarked vehicle, followed a black two-door BMW being driven north on Highway 97.

As the BMW reached the intersection with Highway 33, police allege it crashed into a southbound Mitsubishi SUV that was turning left to head east on Highway 33.

"A woman in the Mitsubishi then went into medical distress. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital but later died," the watchdog said.

The nature of medical distress, and the identity of the victim have not been made available. The IIO also didn't offer any information about whether others were injured in the incident and police have failed to answer requests for further details.

"The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation. Initial investigative steps will seek to confirm the extent of police involvement and what role, if any, that involvement may have played in the woman’s death."

In the aftermath of the crash, Highway 97 was blocked between Banks and Leathead roads and stayed that way for the rest of the night.

The IIO is asking anyone who observed or has video footage of the collision to please contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

The IIO is the Independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.