Curlers parade through Kelowna to kick off the 2025 Montana's Brier

Cindy White

Kelowna’s curling community has revived a tradition.

A crowd of hundreds, some with brooms and rocks, others waving flags, wended their way along the city’s waterfront to Prospera Place on Thursday afternoon in a ‘March to the Brier’. The celebration marked the unofficial kickoff to the 2025 Montana’s Brier in Kelowna.

It has been more than 55 years since Kelowna last hosted the event.

“You know, we had a parade in 1968. It would only be fitting if we had something similar to kind of make the circle complete,” said Kelowna Curling Club general manager Jock Tyre, who came up with the idea.

Hosting the Brier is expected to inject an estimated $18 million into the local economy.

“It has been about six years in the making because it was supposed to happen in 2021 when COVID hit,” said host committee vice-chair Sasha Carter. “We have been planning, and our group of 350 volunteers -- we are ready to showcase Kelowna.

A field of 18 teams from every province and territory will be battling it out for the title of Canada’s national men’s curling champions over the next 10 days.

The first draw goes on Friday evening at 6:30 and features Cameron De Jong’s Team BC against the Reid Carruthers rink, one of two teams from Manitoba.

On Saturday night, BC takes on the defending champion, Brad Gushue, who has his sights set on a fourth straight Brier title.

You can find the full schedule here.

Single draw tickets and some weekday and weekend packages are still available through the Curling Canada website.