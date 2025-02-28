Serious crash in Kelowna cleared

Photo: Cindy White

UPDATE 5:30 a.m.

Drive BC is reporting that the crash that closed a portion of Highway 97 in Kelowna Thursday night has been cleared.

Police have yet to offer an update on the circumstances of the crash that involved multiple vehicles.

UPDATE 11:45 p.m.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 remains blocked between Banks and Leathead roads and will stay that way for the rest of the night.

DriveBC reports northbound traffic is being redirected around the crash. Southbound lanes are open.

Drivers should watch for traffic control while moving through the area. DriveBC expects the closure to last until 4 a.m.

ORIGINAL 7:10 p.m.

Highway 33 is blocked in both directions at Highway 97 due to a crash.

The Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating a serious motor vehicle incident at the intersection.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 is being diverted onto Highway 33 while southbound traffic is getting through.

No traffic on Highway 33 is getting through the intersection.

Congestion is expected and RCMP are asking people to avoid the area.

RCMP says anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-8978.