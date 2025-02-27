Serious crash blocks Highway 33 in Kelowna

Photo: Cindy White

Highway 33 is blocked in both directions at Highway 97 due to a crash.

The Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating a serious motor vehicle incident at the intersection.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 is being diverted onto Highway 33 while southbound traffic is getting through.

No traffic on Highway 33 is getting through the intersection.

Congestion is expected and RCMP are asking people to avoid the area.

RCMP says anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference Kelowna RCMP file number 2023-8978.