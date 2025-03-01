Wildling: A new neighbourhood gem in Kelowna’s north end

A new dining destination has arrived in Kelowna’s North End.

Wildling, a newly opened restaurant and wine bar, focuses on high-quality food and wines inspired by the earth.

Located at 1036 Richter St., Wildling officially opened its doors a little over one week ago.

''The food menu is small. It is going to change as often as the season dictates. We are working with a bunch of great and local organic farms to grow some really interesting produce,'' said owner Tyler Adam Smith.

Adam Smith says each dish is built around one single ingredient.

''We will have a dish that starts with a potato, and we see what we can do with it," he said.

Wildling’s wine list is predominantly organic international wines.

Adam Smith says despite not having the best curb appeal for the restaurant, he is extremely happy with how it feels inside.

''I think once you get inside, it feels special, and we have three distinct zones in the restaurant that each feel a little bit different from each other.''

Wildling is open seven days a week, with a happy hour kicking off at 3 p.m.