UBCO Kelowna celebrates Embrace Aging Month

Photo: Contributed

UBCO is encouraging people to celebrate Embrace Aging Month this March.

The local university is holding a series of events and workshops to help people find fun activities while learning about topics geared toward healthy aging.

“Supporting aging well is more important than ever before,” says Jennifer Jakobi with UBCO's School of Health and Exercise Sciences.

“By 2036, it is projected that older adults will account for 25 per cent of Canada’s population. Embrace Aging Month highlights the importance of supporting and enhancing the quality of life of older adults in our communities. Aging well should be important to everyone.”

This is the 12th consecutive year UBCO has organized Embrace Aging Month and the sessions are for people of all ages. Jakobi says the goal of the month is to raise awareness of services, resources and educational opportunities while connecting seniors with service providers.

“The Okanagan’s aging adults are active, engaged people and a vibrant part of our population,” Jakobi says. “Each year, we find interesting, interactive webinars, classes or activities to offer. These events open doors and help participants make connections so they continue to be active and engaged throughout the year.”

For a complete list of events or to register click here.