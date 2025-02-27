Kelowna woman to buy Hummer after $600K online slots win

Photo: BCLC Brenda Parent

A Kelowna woman is celebrating a big slot machine win by buying herself a Hummer.

Brenda Parent won $608,849.82 on a Mega Jackpots Fortune Coin online slot machine on February 13, 2025.

“I was at home relaxing when I found out I won and had to phone BCLC,” says Parent. “When I found out it was real, I still couldn’t believe it and felt like I wouldn’t until I went to Kamloops and talked to them in person.”

She called her husband and sister to tell them the good news and says the win “couldn’t have come at a better time” for her. She will be spending some of the money on a few extras on an upcoming family vacation to Africa.

She also plans to gift a portion of the prize to a few family members and buy her dream vehicle.



“I always said I would buy a Hummer if I won the lottery so I’m going to do that!”

