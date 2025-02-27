Large prescribed burn in Kelowna's McCulloch area next month

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A prescribed burn is expected to take place in Kelowna's McCulloch area next month.

Beginning as early as March 3, the BC Wildfire Service and the Westbank First Nation will conduct the prescribed burn about 10 kilometres southeast of Kelowna.

The BC Wildfire Service says the “ongoing cultural and prescribed burn project” will cover up to 86 hectares, but this year's part of the burn will be about 41 hectares in size.

Smoke from the burn may be visible from Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and along Highway 33.

“The exact timing of this burn will depend on weather and site conditions, but it could begin as early as March 3, 2025, until the beginning of April,” the BC Wildfire Service says.

“Burning will only proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal during burn operations, though smoke may also linger in the following days.”

The goals of the burning include reducing fuels within the wildland-urban interface, reducing build-up of dead grass to improve winter grazing for wildlife and to providing cross-training opportunities between the BCWS and Westbank First Nation.

“Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems,” the BCWS says. “The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with a range of partners to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of controlled burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.”