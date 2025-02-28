UBCO, FortisBC open cutting-edge hydrogen research lab

Rob Gibson

UBC Okanagan and FortisBC are teaming up on a made-in-B.C. hydrogen research lab that is one of the most advanced of its kind in North America.

FortisBC has been looking for alternate sources of energy after telling some developers in Kelowna it can no longer guarantee electricity for new projects until 2027 or as late as 2029.

"We need more power," said UBC Okanagan assistant professor Joshua Brinkerhoff.

The "H2LAB" in UBCO’s Innovation Precinct is a cutting-edge space more than five years in the making.

The 2,000-square-foot lab was made possible by $2.3M in funding from UBC, $500,000 from FortisBC and another $800,000 from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada.

"Still very early stages — research like this is critical initial stages to help develop the industry and work towards making it a reality," says Jamie King, FortisBC director of innovation.

The project was started in 2020 and is focused on understanding how hydrogen can be blended into FortisBC's gas supply, which will allow the renewable and low carbon gas to play a role in meeting the energy needs of homes and businesses while supporting B.C.'s Climate Action Plan.

"Two-thirds of our energy doesn't come from electricity," Brinkerhoff said.

"It comes from gas burned in our buildings. And removing that from B.C., trying to reduce that dependence on that form of energy, is important and challenging."

"The goal is to decarbonize the economy," added Will Hughes, director of UBCO’s School of Engineering.

Places like Hawaii, parts of Europe and even Alberta are already using this technology. The team is working to meet B.C.'s codes and standards with the hope of one day having hydrogen safely and reliably delivered through existing gas infrastructure.

"This research is really key for B.C. to help develop these codes and standards and make it sure that we can safely deliver hydrogen into our system," said King.

The work being done at the UBC Okanagan lab could be the beginning of something big, but its application is still at least five years away.