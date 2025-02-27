Arrest warrant issued for accused fraudulent psychologist

Photo: The Phoenix Centre for Mental Health Xander Phoenix

Charges have been laid after a fraud investigation by Kelowna RCMP into allegedly unlicensed medical assessments.

The investigation began in May of 2022. Later that year, a Kelowna mother told Castanet she had paid $3,000 for an autism assessment for her young daughter that she says turned out to be useless.

The woman was referred to a Lower Mainland therapist for an autism assessment by a Kelowna company her daughter was receiving therapy from.

“It's not unusual to get a referral to somebody, so that's why I didn't question it,” she told Castanet.

However, when the mother submitted the assessment to the Ministry of Children and Family Development, she was told the person who conducted the assessment was not licensed in B.C.

The ministry also said a registered psychologist named in the paperwork as a “supervisor” was not involved with the person who did the assessment and had never acted as their supervisor.

Warrants are now out for Xander Phoenix, 52, previously of New Westminster.

He is charged with one count of causing a person to use a forged document and one count of forgery.

“These charges, in short, stem from a fraud investigation into Phoenix providing specific medical assessment to clients in Kelowna, allegedly without the appropriate credential as a psychologist in British Columbia,” said the RCMP.

Phoenix is being asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP to "rectify these warrants."

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Xander Phoenix is asked to phone Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2022-28090.