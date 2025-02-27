Kelowna's first pizza vending machine now open at Okanagan College

Students and staff at Okanagan College are getting a taste of innovation with the arrival of Pizzaforno, the Okanagan's very first pizza vending machine.

Located at the Skaha Place student residence on campus, the machine offers hot, freshly made pizzas 24/7, providing a convenient and speedy meal option for those on the go.

The machine allows customers to select and customize their pizza, which is then prepared, cooked, and ready to enjoy in about three minutes.

Ayush Pal, the owner of the Kelowna Pizzaforno location, is no stranger to the campus experience. As a former student, he wished for a quick and accessible pizza option, something he’s now making a reality.

"In college, we ate so much pizza and I wish there was something that dispensed pizza 24/7, and they actually made our wish come true," he said.

The machine officially opened on February 25.

It features a refrigerator that stores the pizzas before robotics go to work, cooking it in three minutes.

Pizzaforno is a franchise based in Toronto with around 40 machines across Canada.

The machine will be restocked every few days to keep fresh pizzas available.