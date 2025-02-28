Kelowna plans new protections for renters facing gentrification

Photo: Patrick Kerr Holdings Mills Road development

Kelowna city council will be presented with a series of recommendations for the protection of tenants facing gentrification.

If council approves the recommendations, staff will bring back the necessary bylaw amendments.

In October of last year, staff presented council with three potential tenant protection options based on council concerns over redevelopment applications being brought forward.

Council landed on a more moderate shift in policy rather than a major shift that would have included extended tenant notification and financial compensation.

The recommendation staff will present to council Monday would require applicants to submit a tenant protection plan as part of a development application.

The plan would require developers to outline information on how the applicant’s obligations under the Residential Tenancy Act are being met and any additional proposals by the applicant respecting protection and relocation of tenants during redevelopment.

The bylaws would only pertain to properties containing five or more units and those developments where the tenancy agreements of rental-dwelling units being terminated.

Throughout the engagement process, staff says it received comment from Urban Development Institute, the Canadian Home Builders Association and the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Both UDI and CHBA raised concerns over the impacts on development of new housing supplies, suggesting council not introduce measures beyond those contained in the Residential Tenancy Act.

CMHA was generally supportive of increased tenant protections but raised concerns about additional financial support for tenants, displacement and the long-term challenge of securing affordable housing.

Council during previous discussions did voice some concerns about affordability since many of the buildings being redeveloped are older and therefore likely command lower rents.

A rezoning application for a redevelopment on Mills Road was put on hold while council waited for a tenant protection package.