UBC Okanagan delves into sexual identity, race

Photo: UBC Okanagan FILE--UBC Okanagan.

In an effort to better understand and support its student body, UBC Okanagan created a census that delved into the issue of identity.

The census, which took about five to 10 minutes for students complete, asked questions about race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, disability, and socioeconomic background.

In some cases, the data collected by UBC was similar Statistics Canada information.

UBC’s census, for example, found that around 40.8 percent of students identified as men, 53.1 percent identified as women and 4.6 per cent identified as non-binary.

Statistics Canada found in its 2020/2021 Census, that 99.36 per cent of university students in the country were cisgender and of those, 40.8 per cent were men and 58.56 per cent were women. Only 0.64 per cent of respondents identified as transgender or non binary

Sexual orientation figures at the university were quite different from what Statistics Canada reports on the general population.

As of Nov. 1, 2024, 62.1 per cent of UBC student respondents identified as heterosexual.

Among sexual minority identities, 10.5 per cent of students identified as bisexual, 4.2 per cent identified as asexual, 2.2 per cent identified as gay, 2.2 per cent identified as lesbian, 1.9 per cent identified as pansexual, and 3.2 per cent identified as queer, and 2.6 per cent were questioning and unsure.

“Other reported identities included, asexual, queer, questioning/unsure, gay, lesbian, and pansexual, highlighting the diversity of sexual orientations within the student population,” the survey reads.

“These findings provide valuable insight into the representation of LGBQA+ students at UBC and help inform policies and support services aimed at fostering an inclusive campus environment.”

Comparatively, Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census data indicated that Canada is home to approximately one million people who are LGBTQ2+. An estimated 1 million people in Canada are lesbian, gay, bisexual, or of another sexual orientation than heterosexual - representing 4 per cent of the Canadian population aged 15 years and older.

The UBC diversity census also looked at race, and turned its lens to its indigenous population.

The census “provided students the opportunity to self-identify as Indigenous people in Canada,” reads the data.

“Students who identified as Indigenous people in Canada were then able to identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Métis and given the opportunity to write in a Community or Nation with which they belong.”

Students who had identified as Indigenous also had the opportunity to indicate if any ethno-racial identities described them.

At UBCO, six per cent of student respondents identified as Indigenous. Most identified themselves as either First Nations (45.2 percent), Métis (42.8 per cent) or First Nations and Métis (5.2 percent), and Inuit (4 percent).

There were 256 students who identified as Indigenous and they listed over 120 different Communities and Nations to which they have connection.

At UBC Vancouver, 3.2 per cent of students identified as Indigenous people in Canada, most then went on to identify themselves as either First Nations, 51.9 per cent, Métis (36.3 per cent) or First Nations and Métis (six per cent), and Inuit (3.2 per cent). There were 597 students who identified as Indigenous and they listed over 300 different Communities and Nations to which they have connection.

In contrast, in the 2021 Census, there were 1.8 million Indigenous people, representing 5 per cent of the total Canadian population, up from 4.9 per cent in 2016.

Additionally, the university looked at how many of its students were born in Canada and how many were born abroad.

It found that at UBC Okanagan had a higher proportion of students born internationally. The census found 58.8 per cent of all students were born in Canada, while 43.1 per cent reported that their parents, guardians or caregivers were born in Canada.

Among domestic students, 76.9 percent were born in Canada, and 53.8 percent had parents or guardians who were born in Canada.

In UBC Vancouver, 45 per cent of all students and 65.2 percent of domestic students were born in Canada. Overall, 23.1 percent of students reported that at least one parent, guardian or caregiver was born in Canada, increasing to 28.9 percent when considering only domestic students.

The full report can be found online.