Former Kelowna firefighter and Okanagan Sun trainer Terry Britton passes from leukemia

Photo: Kelowna Fire Department Terry Britton

The Okanagan Sun and Kelowna Fire Department are mourning the loss of Terry Britton, who passed away Thursday morning.

He was 79.

Britton passed away after a short battle with leukemia.

In a social media post, the Kelowna Fire Department praised Britton, a retired fire captain, as a dedicated firefighter, mentor and community leader.

“Terry served over 30 years with the Kelowna Fire Department, and even after retiring, his commitment to the KFD never waned,” the Facebook post stated.

“He played a vital role in establishing the KFD honour guard, dedicating countless hours to training, mentoring new recruits and upholding the traditions of our profession.

“His kindness, leadership and dedication left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Britton also spent more than 40 years as a trainer with the Okanagan Sun.

He joined the team in its inaugural season in 1981 and, while team president Nat Nagy says he retired on several occasions, he could always be found taping players at home games.

“The thing about Terry was how nice he was to everybody,” said Nagy.

“I was a waterboy in the 80’s and as a child volunteering then all the way up to seeing him last year when I was president of the team, he didn’t treat me any different.

“He treated everybody the same. He was one of those few guys that no matter who you talk to, it’s the exact same story.”

Along with his work with the KFD and the Sun, Britton also served on the Big White ski patrol, giving of his time to help others.

“Our deepest condolences to his wife Sheila and the Britton family and friends,” the Facebook post concluded.

“Terry’s presence will be deeply missed but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those he inspired.

“Rest easy captain. We’ll take it from here.”