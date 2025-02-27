Swinging with the Stars breaks record in Kelowna, raises $565,000 for charity

Photo: Dancing with the Stars

The 16th Annual Swinging with the Stars Gala raised a record-breaking $565,000 for the Central Okanagan Hospice Association.

Swinging with the Stars, presented by Jane Hoffman Realty, has become a cornerstone event for COHA, celebrating dance, philanthropy, and the valuable work of the organization.

“Swinging with The Stars is a success because of the unwavering support of the community, our sponsors, volunteers, and the incredible talent on the dance floor,” says Natasha Girard, COHA executive director.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone involved, reaffirming this community’s commitment to COHA’s vision – a community where no one has to face death or grief alone.”

COHA has supported individuals and families for the past 42 years by providing compassionate care and support to those facing life-limiting illnesses, grief, and bereavement, ensuring comfort and dignity during life’s most vulnerable moments.

"When we launched this year’s Swinging with the Stars campaign, I had a dream to exceed last year’s donations. I had moments of doubt, but we surpassed the total donations from 2024,” says Jane Hoffman.

"This is the most we’ve ever raised and it’s all because of our community's generosity and their belief in the support Central Okanagan Hospice Association provides.”

The 2025 Swinging with The Stars campaign kicked off in October 2024, with seven teams of local Celebrity Dancer teams, each of whom has been personally impacted by death and grief.

Since it began, Swinging with the Stars has raised $4.6 million for COHA’s programs and services.