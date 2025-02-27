Final BC Tree Fruits assets to be sold off in parts

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo The former BC Tree Fruits office downtown Kelowna. The final push is underway to sell the bankrupt co-op's last assets.

The clock is ticking to find a buyer for the remaining assets of BC Tree Fruits in the hopes that they will be able to support local farmers this summer.

The bankruptcy trustee overseeing the dissolution of BC Tree Fruits is in court Thursday to get a judge’s approval on sale of the cold storage facility on Sexsmith Road.

Novem Pharmaceuticals is purchasing the property for $19.5M after previously taking possession of the facility on a temporary basis. Before the collapse of BC Tree Fruits, the co-op had the property listed for sale for $39M.

Bankruptcy trustee Alvarez and Marshall said the Novem Pharmaceuticals offer was the only viable one they received despite major marketing efforts of the property.

Multiple other former BC Tree Fruits properties have already been sold to buyers ranging from the District of Lake Country to the Mark Anthony Group.

Leftover are cold storage facilities in Keremeos and Summerland, and the BCTF’s former flagship packinghouse in Oliver.

The intellectual property and trademarks related to BC Tree Fruits and Growers Supply in addition to other miscellaneous assets like computers and furniture also still need to be sold.

Alvarez and Marshall has been trying to sell the remaining assets as a block to avoid having the Oliver packinghouse stranded without the necessary cold storage facilities.

Those efforts, however, have come up empty and no “viable offers” have been made for the package of properties.

“With the 2025 fruit packing season commencing in May/June 2025, the monitor is of the view that it is in the stakeholder’s best interest to re-market the remaining assets without the en bloc preference, to potentially allow some or all of the equipment and storage facilities to be in use by the time the packing season commences,” said a report by Alvarez and Marshall.

All previous interested buyers and liquidation proposals from auctioneers and liquidators with a goal of receiving a final bid by March 31.