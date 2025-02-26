Up to US$23M in Kelowna civic projects could be exposed in potential trade war

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

The City of Kelowna says it has identified about US$23 million in projects that could be exposed if a tariff war materializes between Canada and the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose tariffs on Canadian goods of up to 25 per cent. A date of March 2 has been extended now to April 2.

Canada has threatened retaliatory tariffs on American products.

In a report for council, staff say critical areas of the organization have been assessed that could have “material exposure” to commerce with the United States.

To date, staff say key risks requiring mitigation relate to:

Infrastructure related contracts at YLW, totalling approximately $3 million USD.

Commodity items relating to infrastructure projects. Estimated exposure would be approximately $20 million USD in anticipated spend for 2025.

Access to key commodities given “buy Canadian” public expectations in the event tariffs are applied.

General economic outlook for Kelowna and Canada (interest rate exposure, investment returns, currency volatility etc.)

The city says several steps have already been taken and others are planned.

Steps already taken include ways of protecting city investments in the event of currency and market fluctuations in the event of a trade war.

While trade agreements and regulations limit the city’s ability to declare Canadian-only procurement, it is allowed under certain situations and dollar amounts.

A Canadian-only approach could include identifying Canadian supplier options to strengthen interprovincial supply chains, alternative sourcing to mitigate tariffed goods, limiting tendering to Canadian goods, services or suppliers and preferring selections that include greater Canadian value-add content.

While not recommending a restrictive Canadian-only policy, staff suggest focusing on local value-based performance criteria.

“This approach allows for the greatest flexibility, is already successful and provides the greatest value to our citizens,” the report concludes.