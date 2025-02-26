Okanagan Forest Task Force acquires 16-foot cargo trailer for community cleanups

Photo: Kane Blake Facebook

The Okanagan Forest Task Force has received a boost to its cleanup efforts with the acquisition of a 16-foot fully enclosed cargo trailer.

OFTF founder Kane Blake says the new trailer will play a crucial role in transporting equipment and supplies to cleanup sites, trade shows, and other community events throughout the Okanagan.

Founded in August 2016, the task force is made up of hundreds of volunteers dedicated to preserving the beauty of the Okanagan's backcountry. Blake shared his excitement about the trailer on Facebook, revealing that while it came with no paperwork and required some repairs, it is now fully insured and ready for use.

"I'm hoping to have the big OFTF decals on it soon along with all our sponsors as well. Yes, it needs a bit of love, but hey, it's a lot cheaper than trying to buy a used one to haul all of our stuff to cleanups," Blake said.

Blake is still working on outfitting the interior of the trailer with wiring, shelving, and storage to make it fully functional for the team's needs.