Feds fund new airborne sensing lab at UBC Okanagan

Photo: CNW Group/Pacific Economic Development Canada An aircraft under construction sits in an airplane hangar. Government of Canada invests $1.35 million in new airborne sensing lab so local companies can develop cutting-edge technologies

The federal government has announced $1.35M for the creation of Western Canada's first airborne sensing lab at UBC Okanagan.

The lab will help local businesses develop remote sensing technologies for environmental monitoring, security, and hazard detection.

"British Columbia is home to incredible talent and innovation, and this investment will help local businesses take their technologies to the next level," said Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan).

Sajjan says the lab will give "B.C. companies the tools they need to expand into global markets, strengthen the local tech sector, and create new opportunities for collaboration with Indigenous communities."

With the funding, UBCO will install infrared, radar, and hyperspectral sensors on a small aircraft, allowing for the collection and analysis of high-resolution data.

"This is a very exciting partnership between UBC research capabilities and leading Okanagan companies. We are delighted to bring the world real innovation from the Okanagan, solving problems here at home while creating export opportunities contributing to the region's economic growth and resilience,'' said Dr. Keith Culver, director UBC STAR, University of British Columbia.

The funding is projected to generate $4.5 million in revenue and support over 10 local businesses.