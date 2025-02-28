Kelowna woman sues doctors, hospital after becoming paralyzed

Photo: PIXABAY FILE- A Kelowna woman who was left quadriplegic after a stay in hospital is suing a raft of medical professionals who she encountered on her way.

Georgia Mae Mcgovern is suing 24 people she came in contact with after Feb. 4, 2023, when she injured her head falling due to what’s described in a statement of claim filed earlier this month as “abnormal blood sugar.”

While she was able to walk for days after being admitted, within a week she lost all use of her legs and one arm. Another arm was left significantly weakened.

“As a result of the negligence of the defendants, and each of them, the plaintiff is now paralyzed and has permanently lost motor function and sensation from her C6 spinal cord level and down,” reads the court document.

Mcgovern claims, upon being admitted to Kelowna General Hospital’s emergency room, she was diagnosed with diabetic ketoacidosis. The emergency room doctor who treated her noted that she had been frequently falling prior to admission, and CT scans of her head and thoracic spine were ordered, according to the claim.

Mcgovern alleges that no diagnostic imaging of her cervical spine was ordered, despite her decreased level of consciousness at time and her history of frequent falls.

Later that day, Mcgovern was transferred to the intensive care unit for further treatment and remained there until Feb. 7.

Her left hand was additionally scanned at that juncture and a fracture was discovered but, again, no scans of her cervical spine were ordered, the court document states.

While she was in KGH’s intensive care unit, the hospital’s addictions medicine department assessed her and, again, her claim indicates that there was no order to scan her cervical spine or consult the neurology department.

The nature of her addiction or whether that affected her health is not mentioned in the claim.

It was around Feb. 6, 2023 when Mcgovern became mobile on some crutches, though she appeared to be wobbly, the statement reads.

She told two nurses “she was scared of falling because her knees were giving out and she felt that her legs were weaker than normal.”

A physiotherapist later determined she was “far too unstable” to be getting about on crutches and recommended a different mode of moving around.

It was Feb. 7, 2023 she left the ICU and a day later she was assessed again and a wheelchair was ordered.

Nearly seven hours later, she was spotted on a lower floor of the hospital than where her bed was, still walking around on crutches, the claim states.

“On Feb. 8, 2023, at or around 7 p.m., Ms. Mcgovern went downstairs from the defendant hospital’s ward with the assistance of crutches, because she was not provided a wheelchair, and returned to her bed afterwards,” the claim reads.

“At that time, Ms. Mcgovern may have fallen and sustained injury to her neck due to her use of crutches.”

Two nurses then attended to McGovern and found her unresponsive at around 7:40 p.m. and “administered and stabilized Ms.Mcgovern with the drug Narcan.”

The drug Mcgovern was afflicted by was not listed.

At 8:15 p.m. she rose to the nurses voices and they “failed to report Mcgovern’s neurological symptoms,” the claim states.

Later that night, she awoke and called the nurses to her room.

She told them “she had a sore neck, she could barely move her arms, and she couldn’t move her legs or hands — symptoms indicating quadriplegia”

The nurses repositioned Mcgovern and put her back to bed.

The next morning, Feb. 9, 2023, two new nurses said she could not move her legs, left arm and her right arm was weak.

A doctor came through to consult and wrote that Mcgovern’s discharge date was “hopefully tomorrow.”

At around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 9, 2023, two more nurses came in and noted that Mcgovern’s condition was worsening, she was experiencing 10/10 neck pain, and more diagnostic testing was ordered.

A few hours later, an MRI showed that Mcgovern had previously sustained an injury to her cervical spine which resulted in swelling and severe compression within her spinal cord, the lawsuit alleges.

Decompression surgery commenced around “24 hours after Mcgovern had first complained of symptoms indicating quadriplegia.”

In the end, she was left quadriplegic and she alleges this has to do with a breach of contract that amounted to a wide array of failings by those she met along her medical journey.

It’s not known the amount she’s pursuing.

None of the allegations have been proven and no responses to the claim have been filed.