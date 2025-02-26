Development permit approved for new youth treatment centre in Glenmore

Photo: MQN Architects

Kelowna city council once again enthusiastically endorsed the latest step in establishing the first Youth Treatment Centre in the city.

Council Monday unanimously approved a development permit for the project at 212 Valley Road.

All that is left is for a building permit to be issued before construction can begin.

The treatment centre is a collaboration of the Hall Family Foundation and The Bridge Youth and Family.

Once constructed, it will have space for up to 30 youth dealing with serious substance use challenges at any one time.

Plans for the property include three residential cottage-style buildings to provide housing for the youth, a learning centre with space for counselling, programming and medical treatment and a barn for animal therapy.

The buildings are one and two storeys in keeping with other buildings in the surrounding area.

As they have throughout the process, council enthusiastically and unanimously supported the application.

“I am pleased to see this come forward and pleased to the efforts you (Mr. Hall) have made these past years to serve our community in bringing some very important assets to help people in need and, in this case, help the youth in our community,” said acting mayor Luke Stack.

“I remember in 2018 when the vision of a youth recovery house was first debuted,” added Coun. Loyal Wooldridge.

“Now, to see this come to fruition with the support of the Hall Family Foundation and the Bridge Youth and Family is amazing to see.”

Wooldridge complimented the style of buildings, saying they provide more of a cottage feel and not institutional.

“I like the fact it is surrounded by agricultural land. It’s a calming and healing type of environment,” said Coun. Mohini Singh.