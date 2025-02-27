Kelowna woman hopes to change bylaw after being told her chickens have to go

Photo: Sara Redpath

A Kelowna woman believes it's time for another public discussion around the keeping of backyard chickens within urban areas of the city.

Sara Redpath lives in an urban area of the city and has been keeping four hens on at her home for the past two years contrary to city bylaws.

City bylaws prohibit the keeping of backyard chickens on property less than half an acre. They are also restricted to properties zoned rural residential or agricultural.

She received a visit from bylaw officers last fall after a complaint was registered and was told they had to be kept inside.

“We consider them to be our pets…we moved their coop and run into a sunroom enclosure and gave them increased access to the inside of the house,” Redpath told Castanet News.

“My kids have been really close to them. They have been great emotional and mental health support for some of us that have struggled with some of those issues the past couple of years.”

After a second complaint recently, she was given two weeks to get rid of them or face a $500 fine for each day she didn’t comply.

Now, she is looking for a home for the pets but hopes to be reunited with “the girls” if the bylaw changes.

Redpath points to communities such as Lake Country, Vernon, West Kelowna, Burnaby and other B.C. communities that have crafted bylaws allowing some residents to keep a specific number of hens.

Lake Country’s bylaw was finalized by council a month ago.

Kelowna council did look at the issue more than a decade ago but there was little appetite to move it past a staff report.

Redpath has put together a 335-page report on the keeping of backyard chickens and has elicited the assistance of Kelowna councillor Gord Lovegrove to try and get it before council.

Lovegrove says the research Redpath has gathered is sound although he did have some initial reservations.

“We are in the middle of an Avian flu situation and challenges in our industry,” said Lovegrove.

“We don’t want to undermine any of our industries and she has been able to address a lot of those things.

“What she is proposing I think is ready for a wider public discussion, especially given Lake Country and others around the valley have already looked at backyard chickens.”

Because the issue is not a city priority or one that staff are engaged in, any discussion would have to start with a motion from a member of council.

Lovegrove says he is not ready to do that just yet.

“I am not prepared until we have a wider check in with my council colleagues.

“I want to bring it forward but only if it’s going to go somewhere. There’s no sense wasting anybody’s time.”

He wants to have one-on-one with each of his colleagues first and suggested Redpath meet with councillors Mohini Singh and Ron Cannan to get their support.

Lovegrove says it makes sense from a food security standpoint but there are also some potential questions and complications.

“We’ve got zoning, we’ve got infill potentials. Do we have big enough lots in certain areas of the city? How will it be administered?

“Is there a cost, is there an impact to quality of life for our neighbours?”

While it’s not a city priority, Redpath says she hopes to get some traction and have this introduced as soon as possible.