Century old Casavant organ on display in Kelowna

Photo: Public domain: Canadian National Railways/Library and Archives Canada Cassavant Organ Co, Interior of the pipe shop, St. Hyacinthe, Que.

A century of heavenly music is being celebrated next month.

An increasingly rare pipe organ remains in good working order in Kelowna's Central Okanagan United Church on the corner of Richter and Bernard, and on March 9 at 2:30 p.m., community members are invited to join the church for a recital called Echoes of a Century.

The organ recital will be held by local organist Sandra Fletcher, a local professional pianist and organist with over 40 years of international teaching and performing experience.

"The organ was given as a gift to the church and the community in 1925 by the local United Church Women and was designed and built specifically for the room in which it still sits at 721 Bernard Avenue," the church said in a media release.

The organ's existence is relatively rare, the church said. Most have often been replaced by more modern technology that are less susceptible to the negative effects of age or fluctuations in temperature and don’t require tuning on a regular basis.

Casavant Frères Organ Builders began their Quebec-based company in 1879 and continue still today, building beautiful organs throughout the world. Pipe organ lovers are often surprised to find a working Casavant organ here in Kelowna.

This year is also the 100th anniversary of the United Church of Canada denomination, when the Methodists, Congregationalists, and Presbyterians joined forces to create a new denomination, this is the first in a year of celebratory events hosted by Central Okanagan United Church.

Entry is by donation and a suggested donation is for $20 per adult.