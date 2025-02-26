Big White does avalanche control as weather warms, snow falls 

Contributed

Big White Ski Resort has seen plenty of snowfall in the past week.

While it’s great for powder seekers, it means the avalanche technicians on the mountain have to be on their toes.

They were busy blasting The Cliff last Sunday. A video shared by a Castanet reader shows a blast going off and then a wall of snow coming down as crews worked to ensure the safety of visitors.

“There are certain places around the mountain in-bounds and there are certain places out of bounds that they look at, but in-bounds The Cliff area is the biggest,” says Big White senior vice-president Michael J. Ballingall.

“They will throw hand bombs, is how we describe them. Those small explosions that you hope will stabilize the slope, so trigger an avalanche.”

He says the most important message for skiers and boarders, especially at this time of year, is to never duck a rope.

“It’s a massive area, hundreds of acres. You can’t have a staff member every 10 feet. You’ve got to pay attention to the signage,” Ballingall points out.

“When we’re in there and we’re throwing hand bombs we’re making the slope secure, safe and then we open the ropes and you can go ski and snowboard and enjoy yourself.”

This weekend, he expects a lot of locals to be making the most of the warmer temperatures and healthy snow base. He notes that there has been 64 cm of new snow in the past week.

“When you’ve got as much snow as we’ve got now – over 200 centimetres – the Okanagan Valley just shows off,” says Ballingall.