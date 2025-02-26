Stuart Park ice rink closing Friday

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

You have just a few more days to take a lap or two around the Stuart Park outdoor ice rink.

With warmer, spring-like temperatures now here, officials say the ice is becoming more difficult to maintain.

The rink will close Friday at 11 a.m.

"We had hoped to keep the rink operable throughout the 2025 Montana's Brier, but the warming weather doesn't look like that will be possible," says recreation facility operations supervisor Steve Hebden.

"It's been an excellent season of skating down at the rink, but we are at the point where we need to close the ice surface."

Hebden reminds skaters looking to get in a last minute skate to check out the live cam before venturing to the rink.

With milder temperatures, especially during the middle of the day, there is the potential for unscheduled closures for ice maintenance which will be noted on the cam.