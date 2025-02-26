It's Pink Shirt day and events are underway to mark the event

Photo: BGC Okanagan Pink Shirt Day Breakfast in Kelowna is aiming to raise money for programs.

People across the country are donning their pink shirts today in a celebration of kindness and to symbolize their commitment to combat bullying.

"In 2007, two Nova Scotia high school students encouraged classmates to wear pink in support of a boy who had been teased for wearing a pink shirt," B.C. Premier David Eby said in a media release.

Their efforts made a difference and spread into events held across Canada on the last Wednesday in February where everyone from school children to office workers consider kindness.

"Bullying is still far too common. According to the 2019 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth, 71% of Canadian youth, ages 12 to 17, experienced at least one form of bullying in the previous reporting year. One in four reported being cyberbullied," Eby said.

Eby said there are a number of programs underway to deal with the issue, including the provincewide Erase (expect respect and a safe education) program. It is dedicated to helping students, adults and school staff build safe, caring and inclusive school communities, and offers resource support for diversity and inclusion, mental health and substance use, and school and online safety.

In Kelowna, the biggest event marking Pink Shirt Day is the BGC Okanagan's breakfast, which kicks off its Building Futures campaign. This year the fundraising goal is $25,000.

Funds raised will be put toward programs that teach children and youth valuable skills such as empathy, caring, inclusion, and community engagement.

These programs also provide safe spaces and systemic opportunities for all children and youth in the community, helping them build brighter futures.

For that effort, donations can be made online at http://www.bgco.cawww.bgco.ca.