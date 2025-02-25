Juno Award-winner Lights back on tour with stop in Kelowna

Photo: Live Nation Canada/Handout. Lights is coming to Vancouver on her first tour in nearly two years. Her May 9, 2025, show at the Commodore Ballroom will be one week after the release of her sixth album, "A6."

A generational Canadian musician known for her alternative, manic pop influences is heading back on the road for the first time in nearly two years.

Lights' (A)Live Again tour will see the four-time Juno Award-winner travel across North America, coinciding with the May 2, 2025, release of her upcoming sixth album, "A6."

Kelowna is included in the tour. She will play Revelry Food+Music Hub on May 10.

In an Instagram post about the tour, Lights said her latest album was "kind of an accident."

"I meant to take more time off and work on other things but that’s what you get when [you] allow yourself to just exist [with] no pressure in a creative space without any real intention other than to make something that feels like life from all the nostalgic corners of my brain to the pain and pleasure of existence all the way to my hope for the future," she writes in the post.

Lights' first Juno win was for New Artist of the Year in 2009. She's also won Pop Album of the Year in 2015 and 2018.

In the past she's collaborated with notable musicians like Travis Barker, deadmau5, Steve Aoki, and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda.

The (A)Live Again tour includes two other B.C. stops: Victoria on May 8 and Vancouver on May 9.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Feb. 28, at 10 a.m. For more information, you can visit Lights' website.



