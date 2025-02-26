'Violence goes unchecked': Kelowna moms frustrated over lack of progress in bear spray attack investigation

Photo: SD #23 Chute Lake Elementary

The mothers of a group of three girls who were bear sprayed outside Chute Lake Elementary School last year are frustrated that the case appears to have stalled.

They say the teen boys believed to be responsible for the attack last Halloween have not been brought in for questioning by police and one of the reasons given is that none of the witnesses is willing to make an official statement.

The day after the incident, Kelowna RCMP said that the people believed to be involved had been identified, but no arrests had been made at that time. Four months later, the case appears to have stagnated.

“Myself, the other parents of the victims, and our neighbourhood are extremely frustrated and disappointed,” mom Tanisha Adamik wrote in an email to Castanet.

“The biggest issue right now for us is that the school district has been contacted and we’re getting no response back.

At this point, if we know who these boys are, why aren’t they being pulled in and at the very least, the (RCMP) liaison at the school talk to them separately,” she wonders.

She’s concerned that youth violence is not being taken seriously, especially in light of a swarming attack on a 13-year-old girl at Gyro Beach just a month before the bear spray attack.

Adamik says it was not just kids goofing around. She alleges the older teen boys tried to lure the group of 13-year-old girls, who were out trick-or-treating, down a dark alley. When the girls refused, the boys followed them to Chute Lake Elementary, where they sprayed them in the face.

“It’s not a case of kids being kids and doing dumb things. These boys sought out specifically to hurt some kids younger than them very clearly. Because they were following kids even younger than our girls initially, and then targeted our girls,” she explained.

“They had a knife. They had mace. To me, they’re out looking to harm somebody.”

Another mom, Alana Stroeder, says a knife was later recovered in the vicinity of the bear spray incident.

She had driven the girls to another part of Kettle Valley on Halloween so that they could trick-or-treat at homes in that area and make their way back to her place. They were attacked around 8:30 p.m.

“The girls, after they were pepper sprayed, came back to my house. We got them in the shower. We got the ambulance here and they instructed us on how to try to ease some of their pain,” says Alana.

She has emailed officials with School District 23 requesting more be done to improve safety around Chute Lake Elementary.

“What we’ve been told by the officer is that number one, the witnesses who have come forward, which there are many, are too afraid to come forward to make a statement."

“That’s because the violence goes unchecked, so they think they’re just going to be the next target,” said Stroeder. “And two, that these boys are already known to police so if they don’t catch them for this, they’ll catch them for something else -- which is outrageous and unacceptable to me.”

The moms would like the school district to do more to improve lighting and safety around Chute Lake Elementary. While there was CCTV footage of the bear spray incident, it happened in a dark area and it’s difficult to identify who was involved. They also questioned why the school liaison officer has not spoken to the teens believed to be behind the attack.

Castanet reached out to the school district for a response.

“Safety is always the priority for Central Okanagan Public Schools. Our authority is limited for incidents that happen outside the school day; we cooperate with the civil authorities on incidents that involve youth or school property. We also recommend that students and families take extra safety precautions on occasions like Halloween," said Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of schools/CEO.

“If a school property is a problem area on certain nights, we may hire after-hours security patrols."

As for the incident in question, Kaardal says staff offered all available resources and information to the RCMP to help in their investigation.

“While we can't share information about student identities or speak to RCMP investigations, District staff and the RCMP do follow up on information provided by the community,” he adds.

The women say their daughters are now afraid to walk alone, especially at night and have suffered considerable mental anguish in the months since they were bear sprayed.

“It has changed all the girls for the rest of their lives,” says Alana. “They don’t want to go trick-or-treat again. Halloween means something completely different now.”

Castanet contacted Kelowna RCMP for an update on the investigation but did not get a response.