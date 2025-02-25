Kelowna council pushes back on residents opposition to infill development

Photo: Meridian Development

Kelowna city council has taken issue with some in the community who continue to voice opposition to infill housing projects.

The projects previously given initial consideration were two nine-unit townhouse developments on Stinningfleet Road up for first three readings and final adoption.

Several letters of opposition were received, prompting a change of heart from Coun. Ron Cannan, who moved motions giving initial consideration to both projects two weeks ago.

Canaan says new provincial legislation limiting public feedback is frustrating for councillors who want to hear from residents.

“In speaking with the residents, many of them have been there for years, they’re not against change,” said Cannan.

“Growth is essential for a community and we are moving forward. But, to be more effective it needs to be implemented more gradually with a little more sensitivity to the character and the form of the neighbourhood.”

It was the phrase “not against change,” that some in favour of the project and who see the need for infill housing latched on.

“I do find by and large residents are very supportive of the densification of the core of our city - until it arrives on their street,” said acting mayor Luke Stack.

“Then it’s personal. This is where I go outside, this is where I walk my dog and this is where I let my children play.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge added, “time and again we hear from residents that we don’t want six storey buildings, we want townhomes, we don’t want townhomes, we want duplexes.

“At the end of the day we hear from many other residents that they need to find a place to live here.

“Our community is growing and changing and with that comes some challenges in neighbourhoods and we do our best to mitigate that.”

Coun. Maxine DeHart took exception to one letter writer who asked in bold, red letters, “I wonder how many on city council have had their neighbourhood targeted in this way or lived in infill?”

“Yes sir, I live in an infill,” said DeHart.

“If I go out of my townhouse door I walk about one minute and have a four-storey condo on the left, I walk another minute and there’s another one. I look to the right side and there’s another one.”

She went on to cite four more councillors and the mayor who all have infill housing happening around them.

“People think we are not sensitive around the table to infill and what should be happening.

“We live in these neighbourhoods too. We live in infills.

“And, we also pay taxes.”

The letter, said DeHart, got to her.

“In some ways this is really rapid change in that (Stillingfleet) neighbourhood but I’m living in a building myself where there are three buildings totalling close to 100 units,” said Coun. Rick Webber.

“Across the street, residential units. Kids are playing in the driveway, dads are barbecuing, people are cutting the grass.

“I can’t subscribe to the idea that nine townhouses are going to wreck the neighbourhood. There is no traffic mayhem on the streets…I don’t think it’s as bad as some of these letters are spelling out.”

While council voted overwhelmingly to advance the Stillingfleet Road projects, Stack conceded those developers proposing infill projects should be consulting their neighbours and doing what they can to help fit into the neighbourhood.

But he warned the 2040 Official Community Plan states infill housing is part of the future planning of the city.

“This is the direction we need to go, otherwise we would have endless sprawl going up our mountainsides,” concluded Stack.