Kelowna man shares story after competing in three sports at the Invictus Games

Cindy White

A Kelowna athlete is back on home turf after competing in three sports at the Invictus Games in Vancouver/Whistler.

Robert Pullen, a retired Canadian soldier, tears up when he reflects on the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“Rolling into the underbelly of the stadium, meeting all the athletes that are coming in. At this point we had never really met anybody, it was just in passing.

“They got us into our groups. The Americans were yelling “U.S.A.” We would yell “Canada”. Then there was a silence, and Canada would yell “U.S.A.” and the U.S.A would yell “Canada”.

When they entered the stadium, the athletes made the heart symbol with their hands towards each other in a show of love and solidarity in the midst of growing political tensions over President Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs and talk of making Canada the 51st state. The gesture was echoed by the spectators in the stands.

“We knew we were on the right path,” says Pullen. “The games are not political. It’s all about the athletes and our ability to overcome whatever obstacles we have.”

Pullen was injured in 1993 while part of the United Nations Protection Force in the Medak Pocket during the Croatian War of Independence.

He took part in basketball, alpine sit-skiing and rowing at the Invictus Games. While he did not compete in curling, he has played the game for more than a decade and encourages others who use a wheelchair to give it a try.

“I’ve convinced a few people. I’ve twisted their arm to come out and give it a try and now they’re banging on my door every Sunday saying, hey, burgers and curl. Let’s go, let’s go!

“So, me promoting curling in wheelchairs is, I think, the next step for me,” says Pullen.

Athletes only get one opportunity to compete at the Invictus Games, but he wants to stay involved. Pullen has already applied to be a volunteer at the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, U.K.

“The volunteers that I met were absolutely amazing. Definitely, I’ve got contacts for them, so I’m going to keep in contact with them.”